Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Florence, taken to hospital

A pedestrian is expected to recover after she was struck by a vehicle in Florence Friday morning.

First responders were called to the accident in the 8100 block of U.S. 42 just before 8 a.m. Friday, said Captain Tom Grau.

They found the pedestrian, a woman, suffering from a non-life threatening injury, possibly her lower leg, he said.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her stopped and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Circumstances are not yet clear, he said, though the area if heavily-traveled in the morning and people walk to work and a bus stop nearby.

At this point charges against the driver are not anticipated, according to Grau.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 42 briefly shut down but have since reopened.

