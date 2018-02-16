Man convicted of beating boy to death, tossing body in river

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been convicted of beating a 14-month-old boy to death and tossing his body into a creek with the help of the child's mother.

The woman told jurors that 27-year-old Kurt Flood repeatedly struck her son with a hairbrush to "beat the demons out of him."

The Columbus Dispatch reports a Columbus jury convicted Flood on Thursday of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Flood testified he didn't beat Cameron Beckford but did help 28-year-old Dainesha Stevens dispose of the body in December 2014.

Stevens pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in exchange for her testimony. She hasn't been sentenced.

Flood's attorney called Stevens a "pathological liar."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.