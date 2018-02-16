Kentucky couple charged in 2-year-old boy's death

BEREA, Ky. (AP) - A mother and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in Kentucky.

Jail records indicate 31-year-old William H. Butler and 26-year-old Seara M. Clements were arrested Thursday on charges of murder, criminal abuse of a child and failure to report neglect/abuse.

Kentucky State Police believe Tristan Clements was injured while in the care of his mother, Seara Clements, and Butler. Police were contacted Monday about a toddler at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tristan Clements died Wednesday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says the child's death is under investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear if Butler and Clements have lawyers.

