WATCH LIVE: Officials outline school safety plan for CPS students

Cincinnati Public School’s Superintendent Laura Mitchell will outline the district's safety plan and committee at a press conference Friday.

Mobile users can watch the 12:30 p.m. event live at this link

School nationwide have revisited safety procedures after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school Wednesday. 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, pulled a rifle from his bag and sprayed bullets in multiple classrooms on two different floors, authorities said.

From the time Cruz entered the building until the time he left, only six minutes passed.

