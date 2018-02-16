Kentucky teen charged as adult in fatal school shootings

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire inside his Kentucky high school will be tried as an adult on murder charges.
Kentucky State Police said Friday that Gabriel Parker was indicted on two murder charges and 14 assault charges for the Jan. 23 shootings at Marshall County High School. Two 15-year-old students were killed in the shootings, with many more injured.
Parker's identity had not been disclosed before Friday's arraignment. The grand jury met on Tuesday to consider charging Parker in adult court.
State Police released a short statement on Friday afternoon.
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope were killed and another 18 people were injured at the high school in far western Kentucky. On Thursday, the town held a vigil for the victims of a Florida school that left 17 dead on Wednesday.
