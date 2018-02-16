Special Report: License to Pill

Don't miss our special report on the opioid crisis Monday night at 10 p.m.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.Full Story >
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.Full Story >
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.Full Story >
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.Full Story >
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.Full Story >
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.Full Story >
Critics, including nutrition experts, say the plan's primary purpose is to punish the poor.Full Story >
Critics, including nutrition experts, say the plan's primary purpose is to punish the poor.Full Story >
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.Full Story >
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.Full Story >