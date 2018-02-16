Think spring: An early look at the next three months

Is it too early to think about Spring yet? Quite frankly, I think Spring is on most everyone’s mind - and we’re all wondering how it is shaping up.

Depending on whose information you look at, you may get different opinions. In general, however, most all of the data points in the same direction.

Spring arrives March 20 at 11:15 a.m. According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures across our region for the month of March run equal chances of being either above, normal, or below the seasonal norm.

My takeaway on this is that we will most likely remain near normal for the period. The month starts out with high temps at 47 degrees, and progresses to a normal high of 59 degrees by the 31st.

For precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center also forecasts equal chances of above, normal, or below seasonal norms.

We average 3.96 inches of rain for the month, and 3.0 inches of snow.

It’s certainly not too early to “think Spring,” and with the temperatures in our 7-Day forecast, one must believe that Spring really is just around the corner.

