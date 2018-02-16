Judge orders ex-Pilot Flying J president on house arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A judge says the ex-president of the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain must wear an electronic monitoring device and be placed on house arrest while he awaits sentencing on his conspiracy and fraud conviction.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Guyton on Friday declined to jail Mark Hazelwood pending sentencing.
Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor has not been involved in the company in recent years.
Statements at the Knoxville hearing revealed that the company has paid Hazelwood $34 million since October 2014 and intends to pay him another $6 million in May, money the company said was owed under Hazelwood's employment contract.
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com
