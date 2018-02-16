Cincinnati police investigate West End shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati police investigate West End shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
WXIX/file WXIX/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating a West End shooting.

It happened Friday evening on the 800 block of Livingston Street.

Police say one person has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly