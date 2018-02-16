Hamilton County officials alert parents to former daycare staffer's tuberculosis

Hamilton County health officials say they will set up clinics to test for tuberculosis after a case of the lung disease was confirmed at an area daycare.

Health officials are identifying children and staff members who may have been exposed to the disease, Public Health Information Officer Mike Samet said. He says 41 children and seven staff members may be at risk so far, but those numbers will likely change as the investigation progresses.

The case of pulmonary tuberculosis was confirmed Feb. 7, Samet said. It is unclear when the former staff member left the daycare center.

The daycare is on the west side of the county. Samet declined to reveal the name of the daycare center.

He says letters have been delivered to families of children who may be at risk, adding families who are asked to take a test will not have to pay out of pocket for the screening. Samet said the county will work with people in the cases where insurance does not cover the test.

