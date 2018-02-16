Teacher no longer with Dayton, Ky. district after alleged gun remarks

A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.Full Story >
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.Full Story >
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is seizing on what was absent in special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment as proof that his campaign didn't collude with Russians.Full Story >
