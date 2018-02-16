NKY town makes Teen Vogue's list of 'unexpected' spring break road trip ideas

Teen Vogue recently released a list of nine unexpected spring break road trip ideas. Covington, Ky. was on that list.

The magazine said the spots listed (places like St. Louis, Atlanta) were completely affordable and easy to get to.

Here's a snippet from the Covington write-up:

This city is pleasantly surprising in so many ways. Located charmingly across from Cincinnati with the Ohio River serving as its border (sort of the same way that Brooklyn complements Manhattan), Covington is quite picturesque. It has a hip flair while still beholding its historic grace, and Madison Avenue ideally illustrates that...

To read the full thing, click or tap here.

