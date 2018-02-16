Police: Gang member wanted for abducting, robbing 84-year-old

Authorities have identified a suspect in an aggravated robbery and abduction in Symmes Township.

An 84-year-old woman finished her shopping at a CVS on Thursday around 3 p.m. This was at the 10554 Loveland Madeira Road location.

Police say there was a white male subject in her car when she unlocked and entered the vehicle. They say he produced a knife and threatened her life, forcing her to drive to various locations in Hamilton County and eventually withdraw money from her bank account.

Around 8 p.m., the suspect fled the vehicle in the area of Montgomery and E. Kemper Road in Symmes Township.

The victim was not injured.

Here's what police have released about the suspect, 31-year-old Brent Matthew Engel:

Male

White

6 feet 2 inches tall

240 pounds

Short brown hair, blue eyes

Last known address of 816 Sunrise Drive in Loveland

Tattoos on his neck and arms

He's a known member of the criminal gang the Cincinnati White Boys, according to police. They say he should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

