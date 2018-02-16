Police: Gang member wanted for abducting, robbing 84-year-old

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.Full Story >
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.
President Donald Trump is seizing on what was absent in special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment as proof that his campaign didn't collude with Russians.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.
