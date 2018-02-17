Special election to replace lawmaker who killed himself

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Voters in a Louisville, Kentucky, suburb will soon choose a successor for a Republican state lawmaker who killed himself last year after a woman publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her in his basement when she was a teenager and he was her pastor.
Dan Johnson killed himself in December after adamantly denying the sexual assault allegations from the pulpit of his church. The special election to replace him is Tuesday, and Johnson's widow, Rebecca, is the Republican nominee. She announced her candidacy the day after Johnson's death and says her campaign is in response to "an assault from the left that wasn't true."
The Democrat is Linda Belcher, a retired teacher who held the seat for six years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
