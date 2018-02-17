Cincinnati area shaken by racial taunts, insults in schools

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Some schools have been plagued this winter by outbreaks of racism in and around a city that's been revitalized in recent years following racial violence.
From a middle-school teacher's warning to a black student that he could get lynched to racially derogatory chants by students at a high school basketball game, these types of race issues have triggered an outpouring of discussion in a city that's been revitalized in recent years following racial violence nearly two decades ago.
Some blame the nation's divisive politics or the ease with which social media fans the flames of prejudice.
But an attorney whose black son was taunted with chants about racial stereotypes says racially offensive attitudes had never gone away and calls the public airing "a stark and unpleasant reality check."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities have identified a suspect in an aggravated robbery and abduction in Symmes Township.Full Story >
Authorities have identified a suspect in an aggravated robbery and abduction in Symmes Township.Full Story >
A Northern Kentucky teacher served a one-day suspension Friday for allegedly referring to a student as a racial slur.Full Story >
A Northern Kentucky teacher served a one-day suspension Friday for allegedly referring to a student as a racial slur.Full Story >
A Hamilton County judge has paved the way for a 17-year-old who wants to transition in gender to undergo hormone therapy. The case pitted the teen against his parents.Full Story >
A Hamilton County judge has paved the way for a 17-year-old who wants to transition in gender to undergo hormone therapy. The case pitted the teen against his parents.Full Story >
Teen Vogue recently released a list of nine unexpected spring break road trip ideas.Full Story >
Teen Vogue recently released a list of nine unexpected spring break road trip ideas.Full Story >
You don't have to be Catholic to get out and enjoy fish fries across the Tri-State.Full Story >
You don't have to be Catholic to get out and enjoy fish fries across the Tri-State.Full Story >