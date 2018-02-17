Cincinnati area shaken by racial taunts, insults in schools

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Some schools have been plagued this winter by outbreaks of racism in and around a city that's been revitalized in recent years following racial violence.

From a middle-school teacher's warning to a black student that he could get lynched to racially derogatory chants by students at a high school basketball game, these types of race issues have triggered an outpouring of discussion in a city that's been revitalized in recent years following racial violence nearly two decades ago.

Some blame the nation's divisive politics or the ease with which social media fans the flames of prejudice.

But an attorney whose black son was taunted with chants about racial stereotypes says racially offensive attitudes had never gone away and calls the public airing "a stark and unpleasant reality check."

