Ruling lets transgender boy continue hormonal therapy

CINCINNATI (AP) - A judge's ruling will allow a transgender boy in Ohio to continue hormonal therapy at a hospital over the wishes of his parents who deny that he is transgender.

The ruling issued Friday by a judge in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati awards legal custody of the 17-year-old to his grandparents, who support his pursuit of hormonal therapy.

The decision also says the boy must first undergo an evaluation by a psychologist before he can start hormone therapy.

The boy's parents deny that he is transgender and want Christian-based therapy to get to the underlying causes of why he thinks he is.

A prosecutor who represented a social services agency says the grandparents accept him for who he is. The parents say the teen is too unstable to decide.

