Ruling lets transgender boy continue hormonal therapy

CINCINNATI (AP) - A judge's ruling will allow a transgender boy in Ohio to continue hormonal therapy at a hospital over the wishes of his parents who deny that he is transgender.
The ruling issued Friday by a judge in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati awards legal custody of the 17-year-old to his grandparents, who support his pursuit of hormonal therapy.
The decision also says the boy must first undergo an evaluation by a psychologist before he can start hormone therapy.
The boy's parents deny that he is transgender and want Christian-based therapy to get to the underlying causes of why he thinks he is.
A prosecutor who represented a social services agency says the grandparents accept him for who he is. The parents say the teen is too unstable to decide.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
