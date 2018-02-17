Man, adult son charged with rape in Ohio - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man, adult son charged with rape in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) - A 35-year-old Ohio man and his 18-year-old son have been charged with raping a woman who authorities say was intoxicated and unable to provide consent.

Marquis Starks Sr. and Marquis Starks Jr., of Maple Heights, made their first appearance in a Cleveland courtroom Friday. They were each indicted earlier this month on six counts of rape. A judge assigned both men attorneys Friday.

Cleveland.com reports authorities say the men sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman at their home in August.

Records show the woman's mother called 911 and told police that her daughter had been raped, where the assault occurred and named the Starks as her attackers.

The woman was taken from the home by ambulance to a hospital.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

