Former sheriff's deputy gets 3 years for child seduction

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) - A former sheriff's deputy in southern Indiana has been sentenced to three years in prison on a child seduction charge.

Daniel Greer was sentenced Wednesday after a Gibson County jury convicted him in January. He plans to appeal the conviction.

Greer last summer was accused of having sexual contact with two boys when he was a deputy and working as a school officer for the South Gibson School Corporation. He resigned as a Gibson County deputy after his conviction.

Greer still faces a second child seduction charge. He's also charged with obstruction of justice. Investigators say he listened in on a call between one of the alleged victims and a detective.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

