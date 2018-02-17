Abortion clinic trying to stay open asks court to reconsider

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Toledo's last abortion clinic is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that upheld a state order shuttering the facility.

Justices ruled that the Ohio Department of Health acted within its rights in deciding to revoke the license for Capital Care of Toledo because it no longer had a required patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital.

Days after the ruling, the ProMedica hospital system authorized such an agreement with Capital Care. The clinic cites that recent development in a Friday filing seeking reconsideration.

Restrictions passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2013 mandated that the long-required transfer agreements be with local hospitals, and also barred public hospitals from providing them. The University of Toledo Hospital ended its transfer arrangement with Capital Care about two months before the law was enacted.

