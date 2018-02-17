41 children to be tested after worked tests positive for TB

CINCINNATI (AP) - A county health department in southwest Ohio says children, staff members and others will be tested for tuberculosis because of concerns that a former day care center worker may have exposed them to the infectious bacterial disease.
WCPO-TV reports Hamilton County Health Department spokesman Mike Samet said Friday there are concerns that 41 children, seven day care workers and four other people could have been exposed to tuberculosis through interactions with the former employee who is receiving treatment and recovering.
Samet says each household with a family member who had contract with the worker has received hand-delivered letters about TB testing, which will begin Monday.
Tuberculosis causes chest pains and coughing and can damage the lungs if not treated.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
