State says more than 10,000 Ohioans hospitalized for flu - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

State says more than 10,000 Ohioans hospitalized for flu

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state Department of Health says nearly 11,000 people in Ohio have been hospitalized for influenza this flu season.

Ohio health department records show Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, has had nearly double the number of flu hospitalizations thru Feb. 10 as Franklin County, Ohio's most populous county that includes Columbus.

WJW-TV has reported Cuyahoga County Health Department data show there have been 30 flu-related deaths in the county this season, including nine during the week ending Feb. 10. A 2-year-old was among those deaths.

The state health department says three children have died statewide during the flu season that began Oct. 1.

State data show the total of 10,785 flu-related hospitalizations thus far is well above Ohio's five-year average for the period.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Business owner sees 'best weekend' during 'Black Panther' debut

    Business owner sees 'best weekend' during 'Black Panther' debut

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:30 PM EST2018-02-18 02:30:48 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    Disney said it estimates "Black Panther" will earn around $200 million during the weekend. Now, a local business is seeing a big boost in sales. "This is actually probably the best weekend that I've had since I have been here for 20-years," business owner Titus Nzioki said. Nzioki is from Kenya but has been living in the Cincinnati area for nearly 40 years. He owns an African attire shop, Kilimanjaro, in Clifton. Never has this small shop done as well as it ...Full Story >
    Disney said it estimates "Black Panther" will earn around $200 million during the weekend. Now, a local business is seeing a big boost in sales. "This is actually probably the best weekend that I've had since I have been here for 20-years," business owner Titus Nzioki said. Nzioki is from Kenya but has been living in the Cincinnati area for nearly 40 years. He owns an African attire shop, Kilimanjaro, in Clifton. Never has this small shop done as well as it ...Full Story >

  • KSP: Crash involving ambulance hospitalized 5 children, 3 adults

    KSP: Crash involving ambulance hospitalized 5 children, 3 adults

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-02-18 02:11:10 GMT
    File photo (Source: WXIX)File photo (Source: WXIX)

    Officials say multiple people are injured after a crash on a U.S. highway involving an ambulance. Pendleton County Emergency Management said U.S. 27 was shut down near Liberty Ridge Road for nearly two hours due to the crash.

    Full Story >

    Officials say multiple people are injured after a crash on a U.S. highway involving an ambulance. Pendleton County Emergency Management said U.S. 27 was shut down near Liberty Ridge Road for nearly two hours due to the crash.

    Full Story >

  • SB 75 near Monroe reopens after injury accident

    SB 75 near Monroe reopens after injury accident

    Saturday, February 17 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-02-18 01:39:08 GMT

    I-75 southbound south of SR 63 is open after being closed for about an hour due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a Cadillac. 

    Full Story >

    I-75 southbound south of SR 63 is open after being closed for about an hour due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a Cadillac. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly