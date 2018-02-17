Reds' starter Anthony DeSclafani: "This is my time right now."

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.Full Story >
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.Full Story >
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.Full Story >
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.Full Story >
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.Full Story >
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.Full Story >
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.Full Story >
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.Full Story >