3 men found hours after escaping from Ohio regional jail - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

3 men found hours after escaping from Ohio regional jail

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office says the men who escaped around 6:45 p.m. Friday from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Township were caught within two hours by Elyria police. The facility houses convicted felons as an alternative to state prisons.

Authorities say the men escaped by breaking out a window.

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Natali-Morales, 23-year-old Michael Kilgore and 26-year-old Reynaldo Franco have been charged with vandalism and escape. They're scheduled to appear in Elyria Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

