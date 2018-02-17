Man charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a man has been charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says Jason Andrew Witherspoon bought 11 head of cattle at the Kentucky-Tennessee Livestock Market in Guthrie, Kentucky, with a worthless check on Jan. 31.

Officials said Friday that Witherspoon then drove to the Dickson Regional Livestock Center in Middle Tennessee, where he sold the cattle to the sale manager for $7,200.

The manager at the Dickson center told an investigator that Witherspoon had contacted him to sell more cattle. Witherspoon was arrested on theft of property charges when he returned to the center.

Witherspoon, of Lebanon, also faces charges in Wilson and Trousdale counties in Tennessee, and in Todd County, Kentucky. It was not immediately clear Saturday if he had a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • SB 75 near Monroe reopens after injury accident

    SB 75 near Monroe reopens after injury accident

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:52 PM EST2018-02-18 02:52:58 GMT

    I-75 southbound south of SR 63 is open after being closed for about an hour due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a Cadillac. 

    Full Story >

    I-75 southbound south of SR 63 is open after being closed for about an hour due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a Cadillac. 

    Full Story >

  • Business owner sees 'best weekend' during 'Black Panther' debut

    Business owner sees 'best weekend' during 'Black Panther' debut

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:30 PM EST2018-02-18 02:30:48 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    Disney said it estimates "Black Panther" will earn around $200 million during the weekend. Now, a local business is seeing a big boost in sales. "This is actually probably the best weekend that I've had since I have been here for 20-years," business owner Titus Nzioki said. Nzioki is from Kenya but has been living in the Cincinnati area for nearly 40 years. He owns an African attire shop, Kilimanjaro, in Clifton. Never has this small shop done as well as it ...Full Story >
    Disney said it estimates "Black Panther" will earn around $200 million during the weekend. Now, a local business is seeing a big boost in sales. "This is actually probably the best weekend that I've had since I have been here for 20-years," business owner Titus Nzioki said. Nzioki is from Kenya but has been living in the Cincinnati area for nearly 40 years. He owns an African attire shop, Kilimanjaro, in Clifton. Never has this small shop done as well as it ...Full Story >

  • KSP: Crash involving ambulance hospitalized 5 children, 3 adults

    KSP: Crash involving ambulance hospitalized 5 children, 3 adults

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-02-18 02:11:10 GMT
    File photo (Source: WXIX)File photo (Source: WXIX)

    Officials say multiple people are injured after a crash on a U.S. highway involving an ambulance. Pendleton County Emergency Management said U.S. 27 was shut down near Liberty Ridge Road for nearly two hours due to the crash.

    Full Story >

    Officials say multiple people are injured after a crash on a U.S. highway involving an ambulance. Pendleton County Emergency Management said U.S. 27 was shut down near Liberty Ridge Road for nearly two hours due to the crash.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly