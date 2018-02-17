Man charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a man has been charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says Jason Andrew Witherspoon bought 11 head of cattle at the Kentucky-Tennessee Livestock Market in Guthrie, Kentucky, with a worthless check on Jan. 31.

Officials said Friday that Witherspoon then drove to the Dickson Regional Livestock Center in Middle Tennessee, where he sold the cattle to the sale manager for $7,200.

The manager at the Dickson center told an investigator that Witherspoon had contacted him to sell more cattle. Witherspoon was arrested on theft of property charges when he returned to the center.

Witherspoon, of Lebanon, also faces charges in Wilson and Trousdale counties in Tennessee, and in Todd County, Kentucky. It was not immediately clear Saturday if he had a lawyer.

