Fire damages Hamilton Twp house - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fire damages Hamilton Twp house

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton Township Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Saturday morning and afternoon.

The fire happened at a house on Red Fox Trail.

Fire crews had the fire put out by Saturday afternoon but remained on the scene.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was home or injured in the blaze.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly