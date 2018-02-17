Girl, 4, fatally shot inside car; suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl sitting in a car with young siblings and her grandmother in northeastern Ohio has been arrested.
Police say 31-year-old Darnell Bitting was arrested around 4 p.m. Saturday in Akron
Akron police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday after the children's mother pulled in front of a house to retrieve belongings and broke windows when no one answered the door.
Edwards says a man stepped outside with a rifle and fired one shot at the car, striking the 4-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat. She was pronounced dead at an Akron hospital. The other children are girls ages 3, 6 and 7.
Police have not identified the girl or her mother.
