Girl, 4, fatally shot inside car; suspect arrested - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Girl, 4, fatally shot inside car; suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl sitting in a car with young siblings and her grandmother in northeastern Ohio has been arrested.

Police say 31-year-old Darnell Bitting was arrested around 4 p.m. Saturday in Akron

Akron police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday after the children's mother pulled in front of a house to retrieve belongings and broke windows when no one answered the door.

Edwards says a man stepped outside with a rifle and fired one shot at the car, striking the 4-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat. She was pronounced dead at an Akron hospital. The other children are girls ages 3, 6 and 7.

Police have not identified the girl or her mother.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Business owner sees 'best weekend' during 'Black Panther' debut

    Business owner sees 'best weekend' during 'Black Panther' debut

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:30 PM EST2018-02-18 02:30:48 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    Disney said it estimates "Black Panther" will earn around $200 million during the weekend. Now, a local business is seeing a big boost in sales. "This is actually probably the best weekend that I've had since I have been here for 20-years," business owner Titus Nzioki said. Nzioki is from Kenya but has been living in the Cincinnati area for nearly 40 years. He owns an African attire shop, Kilimanjaro, in Clifton. Never has this small shop done as well as it ...Full Story >
    Disney said it estimates "Black Panther" will earn around $200 million during the weekend. Now, a local business is seeing a big boost in sales. "This is actually probably the best weekend that I've had since I have been here for 20-years," business owner Titus Nzioki said. Nzioki is from Kenya but has been living in the Cincinnati area for nearly 40 years. He owns an African attire shop, Kilimanjaro, in Clifton. Never has this small shop done as well as it ...Full Story >

  • KSP: Crash involving ambulance hospitalized 5 children, 3 adults

    KSP: Crash involving ambulance hospitalized 5 children, 3 adults

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-02-18 02:11:10 GMT
    File photo (Source: WXIX)File photo (Source: WXIX)

    Officials say multiple people are injured after a crash on a U.S. highway involving an ambulance. Pendleton County Emergency Management said U.S. 27 was shut down near Liberty Ridge Road for nearly two hours due to the crash.

    Full Story >

    Officials say multiple people are injured after a crash on a U.S. highway involving an ambulance. Pendleton County Emergency Management said U.S. 27 was shut down near Liberty Ridge Road for nearly two hours due to the crash.

    Full Story >

  • SB 75 near Monroe reopens after injury accident

    SB 75 near Monroe reopens after injury accident

    Saturday, February 17 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-02-18 01:39:08 GMT

    I-75 southbound south of SR 63 is open after being closed for about an hour due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a Cadillac. 

    Full Story >

    I-75 southbound south of SR 63 is open after being closed for about an hour due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a Cadillac. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly