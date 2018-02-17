Rand Paul makes Arizona appearance to back Senate candidate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has appeared in Arizona to embrace the U.S. Senate candidacy of former state legislator Kelli Ward, praising her as a fellow "constitutional conservative" who supports privacy rights.

Ward is running in a hotly contested Republican primary to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

Paul told the approximately 80 people attending a rally Friday night in Scottsdale that Ward "will not be afraid of the establishment, and they will not boss her around..."

Others in the GOP primary race include U.S. Rep. Martha McSally and former Maricopa County Joe Arpaio.

The Arizona Republic reports that Paul before the rally said he hopes Republican Sen. John McCain can return to the Senate.

McCain is fighting brain cancer. Ward has said McCain should step down for health reasons.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.