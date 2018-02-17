1 injured in Hamilton house fire

One person was injured in a Hamilton house fire Friday night.

The Hamilton Fire Department responded to the house in the 300 block of N. 10th Street around 5:45 p.m.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor where an adult female and adult male were able to escape. They told officials there was still an adult male who was unaccounted for.

After crews were able to extinguish the fire, an extensive search was done and no victim was found.

The adult male who escaped was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.