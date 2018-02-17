U.S. 27 reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving ambulance

Officials said multiple people are injured after a crash on a U.S. highway involving an ambulance.

Pendleton County Emergency Management said U.S. 27 was shut down near Liberty Ridge Road for over an hour due to the multi-vehicle crash.

It is unclear how many people are injured or how many vehicles were involved.

A dispatcher said the ambulance involved is a Pendleton County emergency vehicle.

