Bridge repair causes closure on SR 131 in Clermont County

The Ohio Department of Transportation crews are conducting bridge repair work causing SR 131 to be shut down between Doublegate Drive and Highland Terrace until Monday night.

The State Route 131 bridge over Interstate 275 is expected to be closed until 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. There will be no through access on SR 131.

The detour uses Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Rd., SR 28, I-275, SR 450, and U.S. Route 50.

ODOT reports arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

Work crews ask that motorists remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. This will help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public,

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.

