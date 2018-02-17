Center offers free parent coaching on school violence issues

Parents having a difficult time discussing difficult news about recent school violence can reach out to Beech Acres Parenting Center. The Center is offering a free coaching session to parents who may be interested in help with how to discuss the news with their children.

Parents can also see some tips from the Beech Acres Parenting Center here.

A recent survey by Beech Acres indicated that the single greatest concern of Greater Cincinnati parents was understanding kids’ mental health issues. When disturbing stories such as school violence are in the news media, many parents pay particularly close attention to this issue among their children.

“Parents taking the opportunity to strengthen their children’s resilience, especially during such a difficult time, is a way for parents to feel more confident in promoting their kids’ mental health,” said Sharidon Wolz, vice president of programs at Beech Acres Parenting Center. “We want to help parents by serving as a resource for them on that path.”

Parents can call 513-231-6630 to access the session and speak with a parenting coach.

