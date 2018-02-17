Center offers free parent coaching on school violence issues

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.Full Story >
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.Full Story >
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.Full Story >
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.Full Story >
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.Full Story >
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.Full Story >
Doctors have been working for years trying to find a way to prevent or reverse the disease.Full Story >
Doctors have been working for years trying to find a way to prevent or reverse the disease.Full Story >
The Americus Police Department said its officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Waitsman Drive around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.Full Story >
The Americus Police Department said its officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Waitsman Drive around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.Full Story >