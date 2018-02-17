Two hikers rescued from Caesar Creek State Park - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Two hikers rescued from Caesar Creek State Park

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
WAYNESVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Emergency crews responded to a rescue call in the snow at a Warren County park Saturday.

A county dispatcher said the Wayne Township Fire Department assisted in rescuing two hikers from Caesar Creek State Park.

The dispatcher did not provide additional information.

Officials from the fire department and the state park were not available for comment Saturday evening.

