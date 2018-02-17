SB 75 near Monroe reopens after injury accident

I-75 southbound south of SR 63 is open after being closed for about an hour due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a Cadillac.

According to police, there was scattered debris across all four lanes.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital. The injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.