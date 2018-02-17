Business owner sees 'best weekend' during 'Black Panther' debut

Disney said it estimates "Black Panther" will earn around $200 million during the weekend. Now, a local business is seeing a big boost in sales.

"This is actually probably the best weekend that I've had since I have been here for 20-years," business owner Titus Nzioki said.

Nzioki is from Kenya but has been living in the Cincinnati area for nearly 40 years. He owns an African attire shop, Kilimanjaro, in Clifton. Never has this small shop done as well as it has this weekend, he said that's thanks to the movie.

He said more people shop during the month of February, which is Black History Month, but not like this.

"It's a little different it's not only for church, it's for parties, it's going to see the movie wearing an outfit," Nzioki said.

He said he's never seen so many people interested in wearing African attire. He said since the buzz of the movie people have been coming from near in far for clothing.

"We're not only servicing Cincinnati only. They are coming from Dayton, they coming from Columbus, Louisville, and Lexington. So they come here to find their stuff," Nzioki said.

