JetBlue offers families of Parkland shooting victims free flights to Florida

(CNN) - JetBlue plans to help the families impacted by Wednesday's shooting in Parkland, FL.
The airline announced on Saturday that it is offering free flights for victims' families traveling to Florida.
We don’t just fly there. For nearly 5,000 crewmembers, Florida is home and all of us at JetBlue stand with South Florida. https://t.co/WEtzEkdwIX pic.twitter.com/0yqVH9fDPN— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 16, 2018
JetBlue also announced a partnership with ride-share company Lyft to provide free ground transportation.
JetBlue will also hold a blood drive at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL, on Thursday, Feb 22, along with the Florida Panthers.
