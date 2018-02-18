Woman in critical condition after Cincinnati apartment fire

The Cincinnati Fire Department Fire Investigative Unit is investigating the cause of a fire after a woman was injured Saturday night.

Officials say fire crews were called to an apartment at 3401 McHenry Avenue around 9 p.m. about reports of smoke in the third floor hallway.

Crews found a small fire in apartment 33 that they quickly extinguished, officials say.

Firefighters say they found an unconscious woman in the apartment that was then transferred to UC Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the fire displaced three people including the victim, her daughter, and her granddaughter.

Officials say it's unknown if there were working smoke detectors. They estimate the damage to be about $15,000.

