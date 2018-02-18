Ohio continues to add to number of certified police agencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state says it's continuing to certify Ohio police departments on new standards governing the use of deadly force and other policies.

An advisory board commissioned by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) created the standards after a series of fatal police shootings in Ohio and nationally.

Agencies that don't meet the statewide standards as minimum policies will be listed as noncompliant on an annual list to be released next month. Standards also include recruiting and hiring.

The Department of Public Safety announced this month that the Fayette Police Department in northwestern Ohio, the Hiram Police Department in northeastern Ohio and the Cleveland Clinic Police Department have met the standards.

The agency says 516 departments employing more than 28,000 officers have either met the standards or are in the process.

