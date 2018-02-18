Bill spells out procedures for properly retiring Ohio flags

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House has approved a bill creating procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag in similar fashion to the U.S. flag.
Rep. Dick Stein is a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio. He says the idea for the legislation came from Brandon Tolle (tohl), a Boy Scout pursuing Eagle Scout rank in Stein's district.
The representative credited Tolle for noting that Ohio didn't have a similar system for the state flag.
The bill that passed the House on Wednesday sets out procedures for dividing up the flag, reciting a preamble and pledge, and then burning the pieces.
Ohio's flag became official in 1902. The swallowtail-shaped flag is the only state flag in the U.S. that's not a rectangle.
The bill goes now to the Ohio Senate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
