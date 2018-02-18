Police: Body found burning in trash pile

CLEVELAND (AP) - Ohio authorities say a body has been found burning in a trash pile in Cleveland.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the city Division of Fire was called to an east side address around 7 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a fire in a yard. Firefighters found what's believed to be a man's body in the trash pile.
A fire department spokesman says the body had signs of trauma and a possible gunshot wound.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will seek to identify the body and determine a cause of death.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati firefighters said no one was injured when fire broke out in a Vine Street apartment Sunday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati firefighters said no one was injured when fire broke out in a Vine Street apartment Sunday night.Full Story >
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A Warren County elementary school principal is receiving an outpouring of support this weekend after losing her home and all of her possessions to a fire.Full Story >
A Warren County elementary school principal is receiving an outpouring of support this weekend after losing her home and all of her possessions to a fire.Full Story >
A Hamilton High School student will face a judge Monday after being accused of making a threat against his school on social media.Full Story >
A Hamilton High School student will face a judge Monday after being accused of making a threat against his school on social media.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.Full Story >