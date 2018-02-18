What you can expect to see: Flood warning in effect for Ohio River

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.

Along Ohio River at Cincinnati:

The flood warning continues until early Friday morning.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the stage was at 51.1 feet. Flood stage is 52 feet.

The river will rise above flood stage after midnight and continue to rise to near 55.8 feet by early Wednesday morning.

The river will fall below flood stage early Friday morning.

Along Ohio River at Meldahl Dam:

The flood warning continues until Thursday morning.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the stage was at 48.6 feet. Flood stage is 51 feet.

The river will rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue to rise to near 54 feet by Tuesday evening.

The river will fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.

Along Ohio River at Maysville:

The flood warning continues until Thursday afternoon.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the stage was at 49.1 feet. Flood stage is 50 feet.

The river will rise above flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue to rise to near 55 feet by early Tuesday afternoon.

The river will fall below flood stage Late Thursday morning.

Along Ohio River at Portsmouth:

The flood warning continues until late Wednesday night.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the stage was at 51.7 feet. Flood stage is 50 feet.

The river will continue to rise to near 56 feet by early Tuesday morning.

The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday around midnight.

