Ohio woman killed by gunshot fired from outside home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a gunshot fired from outside a home in southwest Ohio has killed a 22-year-old woman standing inside the residence.

Authorities have identified the woman killed Friday night as Keyona Murray, of Dayton. She died at a Dayton hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

A neighbor told WDTN-TV that she heard three gunshots.

No suspects have been arrested.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.