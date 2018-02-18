Ohio woman killed by gunshot fired from outside home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a gunshot fired from outside a home in southwest Ohio has killed a 22-year-old woman standing inside the residence.
Authorities have identified the woman killed Friday night as Keyona Murray, of Dayton. She died at a Dayton hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.
A neighbor told WDTN-TV that she heard three gunshots.
No suspects have been arrested.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati firefighters said no one was injured when fire broke out in a Vine Street apartment Sunday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati firefighters said no one was injured when fire broke out in a Vine Street apartment Sunday night.Full Story >
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A Warren County elementary school principal is receiving an outpouring of support this weekend after losing her home and all of her possessions to a fire.Full Story >
A Warren County elementary school principal is receiving an outpouring of support this weekend after losing her home and all of her possessions to a fire.Full Story >
A Hamilton High School student will face a judge Monday after being accused of making a threat against his school on social media.Full Story >
A Hamilton High School student will face a judge Monday after being accused of making a threat against his school on social media.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.Full Story >