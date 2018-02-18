Communities in eastern, southern Ohio dealing with flooding

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say heavy rains have swollen creeks and the Ohio River in eastern and southern Ohio and have caused some flooding.
The Steubenville Herald Star reports roadways, including State Route 7 that follows the Ohio River, have been closed in some spots.
A National Weather Service hydrologist says the Ohio River has exceeded its flood stage by several feet in Jefferson County after rain began falling mid-week.
The Daily Jeffersonian reports Wills Creek in Cambridge has overflowed its banks spilling water onto roads.
The Marietta Times reports volunteers helped Marietta shop owners move goods to higher ground Saturday in anticipation of the Ohio River exceeding its flood stage of 40 feet. Streets throughout downtown Marietta have been closed because of flooding.
