CDC: Early detection of flu vital for children

Flu activity has led to 20 pediatric deaths so far this year so recognizing early symptoms and signs of the flu are vital.Full Story >
Flu activity has led to 20 pediatric deaths so far this year so recognizing early symptoms and signs of the flu are vital.Full Story >
A new machine looks for the flu virus in a different way and is far more effective than conventional tests.Full Story >
A new machine looks for the flu virus in a different way and is far more effective than conventional tests.Full Story >
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.Full Story >
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.Full Story >