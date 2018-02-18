CDC: Early detection of flu vital for children

Flu activity has led to 20 pediatric deaths so far this year so recognizing early symptoms and signs of the flu are vital. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Young children are at risk of serious flu complications if not recognized and treated immediately.

One of the flu strains spreading this season, H3N2, is affecting children more than most. That has many people asking why it’s so deadly.

"Sometimes, it’s the virus infection itself that can become so severe in a person that it can result in death. The flu viruses weaken your immune system and you can get a bacterial infection on top of it," explained Dr. Alicia Fry with the CDC’s Influenza Prevention and Control Team

According to the CDC, the best way for parents to protect their children is to get them vaccinated every year.

Recognizing flu warning signs are critical, too. Among them are the following:

Trouble breathing or breathing fast.

Has bluish skin color

Difficulty waking up

Not interacting or unusually irritable

Early detection could save your child's life.

"As soon as they have symptoms and they suspect they might have the flu, they should call their doctor right away because they could benefit from early treatment with antiviral drugs," Fry stressed.

