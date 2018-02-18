Butler Sheriff: 'I'm going to offer CCW classes to teachers' - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Butler County Sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.

Sheriff Richard Jones made the announcement on his Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying the classes would be free.

Jones' tweet also stated that the class would have a limited number of spots and also include training on school shootings.

Jones said that since making the announcement he's received a lot of interest in the course.

