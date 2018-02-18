Butler Sheriff: 'I'm going to offer CCW classes to teachers'

The Butler County Sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.

Sheriff Richard Jones made the announcement on his Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying the classes would be free.

I am going to offer free concealed and Carry class free 2 teachers in butler county. Limited number. Details coming soon on line. Also training on school shootings. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2018

Jones' tweet also stated that the class would have a limited number of spots and also include training on school shootings.

Jones said that since making the announcement he's received a lot of interest in the course.

