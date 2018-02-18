Police: Store owner fatally shot during robbery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman says three suspects entered Priceless Consignment Boutique Store through an unlocked door around 4 a.m. Saturday, opened fire and shot the 27-year-old owner several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says the man's 55-year-old uncle who was helping his nephew at the store suffered chest pains during the robbery and was treated at a hospital.
The store owner and his uncle haven't been identified.
It's unclear what was stolen. No suspects have been arrested.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
