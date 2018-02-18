Police: 2 Kentucky teens accused of terroristic threats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say two Kentucky teenagers have been arrested on charges of making terroristic threats after they allegedly used another teen's image on social media to threaten a school district.

Media outlets report Nicholasville police arrested 19-year-old Tristan H. Kelly and 18-year-old Cody T. Ritchey on Sunday.

Nicholasville Police Officer Kevin Grimes says the threats were made on Snapchat. He says an image was used of a boy with a gun who was not involved with the threats. An accompanying text read, "Be ready for school monday Jessamine County."

There were no classes scheduled in the county Monday due to the Presidents' Day holiday.

Grimes says Kelly and Ritchey had attended public schools in Jessamine County but he did not know whether they had graduated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.