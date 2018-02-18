UC loses at home for first time in 40 games

The longest home winning streak in the country is over.



Wichita State held off a late UC rally to beat the Bearcats 76-72. It’s UC’s first home loss, snapping a 39 game home court winning streak.



Landry Shamet paced Wichita State with 19 points as the Shockers twice built double digit leads in the first and second half.



Cane Broome provided a spark off the bench for the Bearcats with 16 points, but UC’s usually stout defense couldn’t stop Wichita State when it needed to. The Bearcats entered the game with the second best field goal percentage defense in the country (36 percent), but Wichita State blistered UC for 53 percent shooting – the first team to shoot better than 50 percent against UC this season.



The loss d rops UC to 23-4 and 12-2 in the American Conference.



UC next plays against UConn on Thursday at BB&T Arena.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.