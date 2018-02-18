Hamilton HS student accused of Snapchat threat to appear in court

A Hamilton High School student will face a judge Monday after being accused of making a threat against his school on social media.

Cortlin Barrett, 19, threatened to "do worse" than the Florida school shooting in an image posted to Snapchat, according to Sgt. Brian Robinson.

At Hamilton High, parents were informed about the threat from the principal's email.

Principal John Wilhelm announced that the unidentified student was arrested after a student from another building reported the threat Thursday night.

Wilhelm said the student should be commended for speaking up about the concerning post.

“I know this is a time of high stress for our families. Please know that the Hamilton City School District continues to review safety procedures with the Hamilton Police Department and Hamilton Fire Department to ensure all of our students and staff have a safe place to learn and grow,” the letter said.

Barrett is charged with aggravated menacing.

