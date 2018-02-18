Fire damages Clifton apartment - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fire damages Clifton apartment

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
CLIFTON, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati firefighters said no one was injured when fire broke out in a Vine Street apartment Sunday night.

Officials said the fire started in a kitchen in the two-story building in the 3900 block.

The extent of the damage is not clear.

Authorities briefly shut down the road while firefighters responded.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly