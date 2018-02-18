IN native Nick Goepper wins silver at Olympics

An Olympian from Indiana is bringing home the silver. Nick Goepper snagged second place in the men's ski slopestyle - and gave a shout out to Perfect North in the process.

"He literally was here from a little guy, just lapping the park, and it is very true that it's about practice and repetition and putting in the effort," GM and Co-Owner of Perfect North Chip Perfect said.

Goepper is a Lawrenceburg native and took a minute to give his hometown a shout out on TV.

"Just sort of leaned into the camera and said 'what's up Perfect North slopes,'" Perfect said.

Skiers hitting the Indiana slopes this weekend call Goepper an inspiration..

"I started following him on Instagram and was like 'dang that's super cool,' then literally the next day I came and started skiing," Colby Eubanks said.

The Olympian hasn't forgotten his roots and the people at Perfect North don't think they'll ever forget what Goepper has accomplished.

"Nick's story has been amazing," Perfect said.

